Ray Lewis And Cheryl Burke Withdraw From Monday Night’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing With the Stars contestants Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke will be hanging up their dancing shoes and not cutting a rug on Monday night’s episode of ABC’s reality dancing competition.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the couple withdrew due to an injury suffered by Lewis. When contacted by Deadline, ABC said it had no comment.

Last week, NFL star Lewis and ballroom dancing champion Burke found themselves as one of the two bottom couples. The judges ended up saving them and instead sent home legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson and pro Brandon Armstrong.

In the days leading up to the couple’s reported withdrawal, Lewis posted a photo on Instagram saying, “Make time for what matters. Take care of yourself. Mind, Body, and Spirit. #NoExcuses.” Meanwhile, Burke posted a photo with the caption, “Hair courtesy of @kelseygusto, glam courtesy of @crabichuk, deep thought courtesy of the upcoming live show. #DWTS.”

The posts may have been a vague hint that the two would not be dancing tonight on the ABC ballroom competition. No word on whether or not they will return next week.