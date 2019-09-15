One Emmy, Three Months Pregnant: Rachel Bloom Wins & Makes Announcement at Creative Arts Cenermony

Rachel Bloom was a good sport on the red carpet before the Creative Arts Emmys, taking off her shoes to get comfortable and chatting up reporters even though she was minutes from dashing to perform the opening number for the show. Her positive attitude was rewarded with an Emmys for outstanding music and lyrics for her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, shared with Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger. It was Golden Globe winner Bloom’s maiden Emmy; it came for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s final season.

“This is my first Emmy, I’m so happy, it’s really cool,” Rachel gushed backstage. “I’m so happy to be winning with these guys (Schlesinger and Dolgen), with my brothers.”

Backstage, she also dropped in a surprise Emmy announcement, which could explain her going barefoot on the red carpet: “I’m pregnant, so that’s what’s next for me. Three months pregnant.”

On the carpet before her win for the musical series she created with Aline Brosh McKenna, Bloom said that being out on her own after the series feels great, it’s a little scary… It’s kind of like I graduated from college.”

Her new status explains the title of a singing and stand-up show she is currently touring called What Am I Going To Do With My Life? As to a future for Crazy Ex, she said it will be some time before she and McKenna consider a Broadway musical version.

Bloom, Dolgen and Schlesinger have another chance to win again tomorrow — they also are nominated for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in the Original Main Title Theme Music category, which is being presented Sunday.