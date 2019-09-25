Quibi Orders Music Documentary Series from Michael D. Ratner, Scooter Braun & JD Roth

Quibi has given a straight-to-series order to new documentary music series titled &Music that hails from Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures and Scooter Braun and JD Roth’s GoodStory Entertainment.

The series will focus on the unsung artists — choreographers, video directors, stage designers — behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the contributions that help transform music performances into headline-grabbing events.

“We’re excited to redirect the spotlight onto the many creatives behind the curtain who play an integral role in creating the music experience fans desire from their favorite superstars,” said Ratner. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Scooter, JD and the GoodStory team and are looking forward to bringing these traditionally untold stories out onto center stage.”

Added Braun: “When a musical artist is on the global stage, bringing their songs to life in front of an audience is one of the most powerful and critical moments that connects their music to their fans. I’ve witnessed the village it takes to execute an artist’s creative vision and that village is often the most trusted circle for any musician.”

Details on which music stars will appear are being kept under wraps, but they will likely be chart-toppers since Braun’s client roster includes Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, just to name a few.

Executive producers for the series include OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Eric D. Cohen; Braun; GoodStory’s Roth and Adam Greener; Harrison Macks and J.P. Stiles; and Candice Dragonas. Co-executive producers for OBB are Elias Tanner, Miranda Sherman and Kfir Goldberg. Michael D. Ratner and the duo of Macks and Stiles are set to direct episodes as well.

Michael D. Ratner and OBB Pictures are repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.