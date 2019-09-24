Quibi Greenlights Traveling Dance Competition Series ‘The Sauce’ Featuring Ayo & Teo

Quibi has given a green light to The Sauce, a new traveling dance competition hosted by viral dance sensations Ayo & Teo, from Thalia Mavros’ The Front.

In the series, viewers will follow best friends and brothers Ayo and Teo as they embark on an epic cross-country road trip in search of today’s hottest dancers, spotlighting the diversity of dance culture in each new city. Per the official logline: “In this wild, face-to-face street competition, fresh teams in each new city will battle it out for a chance to prove they’re the best in America. 10 Cities. 22 Teams. 1 Winner. Who will hold their own and show they got The Sauce?”

Casting for the series is under way. Submissions can be submitted here.

Thalia Mavros, Krista Manis and Kadine Anckle executive produce. The Front produces.

“We’re so excited to host this epic cross-country competition to find the dance squad with the most sauce.” said Ayo & Teo. “We went from self-taught dancers creating moves in our basement to putting out viral hits and starting global dance challenges, all in the span of 2 years. Now, we get to partner with The Front and Quibi to find the next big dancers with the same talent and potential as us.”

Said Thalia Mavros, executive producer and founder of The Front: “Supporting artists and sharing their stories in an elevated way is an integral part of The Front’s mission. Ayo and Teo are incredibly talented, and bring unparalleled expertise and energy to youth dance culture that makes them the perfect hosts for The Sauce. Their sophisticated dance style is matched only by their social media savvy, and we couldn’t be more excited to share their immense creativity with a global audience on Quibi.”

Independent recording artists, dancers, and performing duo Ayo & Teo have established themselves as successful architects of viral music and dance content. The siblings, originally from Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti, Michigan, broke onto the scene with 2017’s hit song and viral dance challenge phenomenon “Rolex.” They claim more than 2 billion total social media views, with over 5.2M Instagram followers and 5M subscribers on YouTube, and have collaborated with artists ranging from Chance The Rapper to Usher to Lil Yachty.

