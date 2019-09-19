Click to Skip Ad
AMC & BBC Co-Pro 'McMafia' & Netflix's Indian Drama 'Sacred Games' Lead International Emmy Nominations

Quibi Sets ‘Empires Of Luxury’, Docuseries From ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Author About Family Dynasties Behind Luxe Labels

Quibi
Quibi

Quibi is going luxe with its latest series. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform digital outlet has greenlighted Empires of Luxurya docuseries at the family dynasties behind the world’s most desired goods.

Created by Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated documentarian Eddie Schmidt, the series takes viewers inside the rarefied enclaves of legendary brands and global artisans who have honed their crafts and kept their businesses “all in the family” for generations. Empires of Luxury looks at the elite families behind the world’s most exclusive luxury labels spanning the travel, fashion and lifestyle industries, and the millennial members who are helping to guide their legacies into the future.

Kwan and Schmidt Shutterstock

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, Eddie Schmidt Productions and Kwan’s Tyserall Park.

“It’s such an honor to work with a director as wildly inventive and visionary as Eddie Schmidt on Empires of Luxury,” executive producer Kwan said about his first unscripted series. “I can’t wait to take our viewers into the lives of these exceptional families and the worlds of exquisite artistry that they have created over generations.”

Said Schmidt, whose credits include Valentine Road and Twist of Faith: “It’s a thrill to collaborate with Kevin Kwan, and to enter real-life worlds as dazzling and unique as the ones he’s written about in his terrific books,” said executive producer Eddie Schmidt. “In an era that honors insta-fame, we’re honored to shine a light on people who craft something lasting and wonderful.”

