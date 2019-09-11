Quibi Teams With BBC News On Daily News Show For Millennials

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform, has announced a partnership with BBC News to produce an original daily international news show aimed at millennials. It’s slated to launch in April 2020. With the partnership, BBC News becomes the international news producer for Quibi’s curated daily news and information programming Daily Essentials.

The BBC News show for Quibi will be filmed at the BBC’s central London HQ five days a week, and each episode, which will be designed specifically for mobile, will be five minutes long.

“The unique video news product will offer the most interesting news from around the world, drawing on the BBC’s global network of reporters, along with its 100-year history of impartial and authentic storytelling, ensuring that Quibi’s users can stay up-to-date with all of the most important stories,” Quibi said in a release.

“Since the BBC began life as a start-up in 1922 we have been focused on two things: innovating to reach our audiences in new ways; and providing trustworthy news and entertainment of the highest quality,” said Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News. “Technology is changing constantly, as is the world at large and we’re delighted to be working with an innovative new player like Quibi to bring young audiences a daily made-for-mobile global news update of the highest quality from our unparalleled network of international correspondents and experts.”

“BBC News is one of the most respected news brands around the globe, and in particular for millennials in America today,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Quibi. “We’re proud to partner with them to create a daily international news report for Quibi.”

Audiences in the US – especially millennials – trust and rely on the BBC for international news. The 2019 Reuters Institute Digital News Report found that BBC News is in the top 10 news sources used in the last 3 days and last week for TV, radio, print and online among American news consumers; it was also the only international outlet in the top ten. Roughly 76% of those surveyed were in the 18-34-year-old age range. In 2018, the BBC was named ‘TV’s Most Trusted News Brand’ in study from MediaPost and Brand Keys.

Quibi also has partnered with NBC News to launch two daily news shows aimed at millennials.