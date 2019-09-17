Quentin Tarantino Docu ‘QT8’ To Open DTLA Film Festival; Hamptons Finalizes Slate – Fest Briefs

The DTLA Film Festival has selected QT8: Quentin Tarantino The First Eight, the documentary feature by Tara Wood, as the opening-night film for its 11th edition next month. The docu, which is having its world premiere the week before as a one-night-only screening via Fathom, will open DTLA on October 23 at Regal L.A. Live. The festival unveiled the news Tuesday along with its full slate of 38 feature-length movies.

QT8 focuses on the first 21 years of Tarantino’s career and includes interviews with frequent collaborators including Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Eli Roth, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Christoph Waltz.

Also on the DTLA docket is a special presentation of Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, coinciding with the Griffin being honored with the festival’s Independent Film Pioneer Award.

The fest, which runs through October 27, will close with the 25th anniversary screening of Lesli Linka Glatter’s Now and Then.

The Hamptons Film Festival has finalized its slate of films for the 2019 edition, adding fall festival staples including Amazon’s The Aeronauts and The Report, Marc Meyers’ Human Capital, The Song of Names and the Bruce Springsteen documentary Western Stars.

The fest, which kicks off October 10 with opening-night film Just Mercy, also on Tuesday finalized its narrative and documentary lineups and revealed titles for its Signature, Air Land & Sea, Compassion, Justice, & Animal Rights and short programs.

Among the narrative editions are Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables, Annabelle Attanasio’s Mickey and the Bear and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. On the docu side are titles including Ric Burns’ Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, Lauren Greenfield’s The Kingmaker and Agnes’ Varda’s Varda By Agnes.

Brian De Palma’s 1981 film Blow Out will also screen as De Palma is being given the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The fest closes October 14 with Trey Edward Shults’ Waves.