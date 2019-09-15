‘Queer Eye’ Repeats As Structured Reality Program Emmy Winner; EP Touts Reboot’s “Visibility For Gay Men & Women”

This time Queer Eye would not wait 14 years for its next Emmy win. Netflix’s reboot of the popular 2000s reality series tonight won the Structured Reality Program Emmy Award for a second consecutive year. It was one of four Emmy wins for the unscripted series Saturday night.

In its first year of eligibility last year, Queer Eye landed the prestigious trophy 14 years after its predecessor, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, won the Outstanding Reality program Emmy in 2004.

Backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys, Queer Eye executive producer Rob Eric compared the new incarnation to the original:

On Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, “Carson didn’t talk about his boyfriend, Jai didn’t talk about his boyfriend. (nobody talked) about husbands,” Eric said of the Bravo/NBC series, referencing two of its hosts, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.

The revival, Queer Eye, “is about visibility for gay men and women,” Eric said. “This show is about, We’re here, .. talking about our husbands, talking about our wives. The big difference between the two shows, I think we get to know them (the hosts) more. This iteration, (is about) having them come into your home and be part of your family (instead of just watching them).”

Diane Haithman contributed to this report.