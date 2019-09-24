‘Pure’ Director: If You’re Not “Pissed Off” You May Be A “Lost Cause”

When Blumhouse TV approached Hannah Macpherson with the notion of a horror film set in the subculture of purity balls the young filmmaker was more intrigued than informed. young filmmaker. “First of all, I had to Google what that was,” the New Mexico native admits. “And then I went down the rabbit hole.”

That rabbit hole led McPherson into the world of the prom-like purity events where daughters vow to save their virginity for their future husbands and a marriage that’s often arranged by their fathers. For McPherson, the exploration was instantly inspiring on a creative level but routinely infuriating on a cultural and social level. The result is Pure, the new horror film with themes of gruesome group-think (think of a high school Handmaid’s Tale or a church-camp redux of Midsommer ) as well as supernatural menace (Carrie would have been an ideal peer counselor).

Deadline

Blumhouse TV produced Pure, which has just made its world premiere on In the Dark, the Hulu anthology series that has a once-a-month schedule for new releases. With Pure, the anthology brand closed out its first full-year release calendar with a movie that that puts its teen characters (the cast includes Jahkara J. Smith, McKaley Miller, Ciara Bravo, and Annalisa Cochrane) squarely between a demon presence and the controlling fathers who staged the vow-taking ritual. Guess which side the film depicts as true evil?

McPherson knows her movie will infuriate some and she’s okay with that. “If people aren’t pissed off after watching this movie,” she says,”they’re a lost cause.”

Deadline caught up with McPherson (who studied Film Production at Loyola Marymount before attending the UCLA Professional Program in Writing for Television in 2014) to talk about the politics of possession and the price of purity. The young filmmaker (who is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content) is one of the four female directors who contributed a film to the Into the Dark anthology’s first year of releases (the others were Sophia Takai, Chelsea Stardust, and Gigi Saul Guerrero).

For Blumhouse Productions, the infusion of female directors is delivering on last year’s promise by founder Jason Blum to “do better” on the gender representation front by working with more female directors. Blumhouse Productions is renowned for high-return horror fare (like Get Out, Insidious, Purge, Paranormal Activity, and last year’s Halloween) but last October the company’s leader was torched on social media after saying female directors are hard to find. Blum apologized for the comment and punctuated it with a pledge to do better. To his credit: This December, Universal will release the Blumhouse remake of Black Christmas, directed by Sophia Takal working off a slasher script she cowrote with April Wolfe that has sorority girls battle back against a stalker. For Blum, who has produced about 90 movies since 2000, it will be just the third directed by a woman.