‘Psych: The Movie 2’ Pushed To 2020, Moves To NBCU Streamer, Gets Title

Psych fans will have to wait a little longer for the second movie sequel. Originally slated to premiere in 2019, the film will not debut until at least spring 2020. That is because the movie is moving from USA Network, home of the original Psych series and Psych: The Movie, to Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming service, which launches in April 2020.

The sequel, fka Psych: The Movie 2, has been given a cheeky new title, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, named after one of the show’s main characters, Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter, played by Tim Omundson.

Moving the film from a linear cable network to a streaming platform makes sense. Movies are one of the hardest business proposition for an ad-supported linear network because they are expensive, difficult to justify a major promotional push because they are one-offs, and they have very limited shelf life. Meanwhile, original movies have been thriving on streaming platforms, as several Netflix hits have proven. And they remain evergreens on the service. Additionally, if a new fan comes across the Psych movie, they can check out Psych (the series) whose seasons will all be available on the Peacock.

Written, directed and executive produced by Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home focuses on Lassiter who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Also returning for the second movie are original Psych cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen.

Roday also co-wrote the movie and executive produces, Hill executive produces, Andy Berman co-wrote, Chris Henzie executive produces.UCP produces in association with Thruline Entertainment.