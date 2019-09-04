Keynote By Netflix’s Scott Stuber, In Conversation With Ron Howard, To Kick Off Produced By: New York

The Producers Guild of America said Wednesday that Netflix film boss Scott Stuber will be the keynote speaker kicking off the guild’s sixth annual Produced By: New York conference, which is tweaking its format for this year’s edition, set for November 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

Stuber will be in conversation with Ron Howard, the Oscar-winning director and Imagine Entertainment co-founder. The PGA said the pair will cover topics including what it’s like to build a new film studio, find global stories and discover new talent in the streaming age.

An opening keynote is among the changes for the event, a sister to the two-day Produced By: Los Angeles that runs annually on the West Coast. There will also be a closing keynote, with that speaker to be announced. They will sandwich an expanding masterclass program, which is growing from one panel a year ago to eight. The change will allow for deeper dives into some of this year’s buzzy awards-season contenders. That list is also to be announced at a later date.

The conference, put on by the PGA’s charitable entity the PGA Foundation, will wrap with a reception open to all attendees.