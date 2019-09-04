Keynote By Netflix’s Scott Stuber, In Conversation With Ron Howard, To Kick Off Produced By: New York

Click to Skip Ad
The Producers Guild of America said Wednesday that Netflix film boss Scott Stuber will be the keynote speaker kicking off the guild’s sixth annual Produced By: New York conference, which is tweaking its format for this year’s edition, set for November 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

Stuber will be in conversation with Ron Howard, the Oscar-winning director and Imagine Entertainment co-founder. The PGA said the pair will cover topics including what it’s like to build a new film studio, find global stories and discover new talent in the streaming age.

An opening keynote is among the changes for the event, a sister to the two-day Produced By: Los Angeles that runs annually on the West Coast. There will also be a closing keynote, with that speaker to be announced. They will sandwich an expanding masterclass program, which is growing from one panel a year ago to eight. The change will allow for deeper dives into some of this year’s buzzy awards-season contenders. That list is also to be announced at a later date.

The conference, put on by the PGA’s charitable entity the PGA Foundation, will wrap with a reception open to all attendees.

