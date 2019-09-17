Magical Elves Sets Hillary Olsen As SVP Current Series

Hillary Olsen is returning to Top Chef and Project Runway producer Magical Elves as head of current programming.

She was the Season 11 EP and showrunner of Project Runway and held producing positions on earlier seasons of the company’s Top Chef, Top Chef Masters, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Work of Art and Sugar Rush.

Olsen will serve as SVP Current Series, reporting to Co-CEOs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon.

“As Magical Elves continues to grow its slate of quality, aspirational programming, Hillary’s expertise in production and development will be a tremendous asset to the team,” Kriley and Sharon said in a statement. “Hillary’s institutional knowledge of the Magical Elves brand also makes her an ideal leader to maintain our standard of excellence across all of our current programming.”

Olsen previously was VP Development for Our House Media, where she oversaw the U.S. team that developed and sold Killer Affair for Oxygen, among other projects. Before that, she was Director of Current Programming at Esquire Network, where she oversaw all aspects of production and development for a variety of its original programming.

“My first producing job with Magical Elves was back in 2008 on the Season 4 finale of Top Chef,” Olsen said. “To reunite with the team in this capacity, at such an incredible time for the company, was too exciting an opportunity to pass up. I look forward to developing and producing many more hit television shows with an outstanding group of colleagues.”