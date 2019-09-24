‘Prodigal Son’ Leads Newcomers As ‘The Voice’ & ‘9-1-1’ Top Ratings On Slow Premiere Monday

Snapshot: New series premieres: Prodigal Son (Fox, 1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers), Bluff City Law (NBC, 0.8, 4.8) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, 0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.8 million viewers), All Rise (CBS, 0.7, 6 million); Returning series: 9-1-1 holds steady amid a sea of declines.

As the industry is fixated on the launch this fall of Disney+ in November, followed by the debuts of HBO+ and Peacock early next spring, the oldest TV platforms, the broadcast networks, opened their new seasons Monday night in subdued fashion. Live+Same Day ratings are no longer a currency the networks use, though they are still an indicator of which shows are breaking through.

Fewer and fewer people watch television live — look no further for fresh evidence than the overnight Monday ratings. The start of a new broadcast season used to be an event, with viewers, who had been waiting for months to get fresh episodes of their favorite series, flocking to TV. Now there is fresh scripted content on multiple platforms year round, and the urgency to watch live is gone because all programs are available on demand.

As a result, we have the lowest Live+Same Day ratings for a Premiere Monday ever. Not a single show crossed the 2.0 adults 18-49 demographic rating mark (or came close to it).

NBC’s The Voice (1.7 in 18-49, 8.8 million viewers L+SD) led the night in the demo with another season premiere low, once again down double digits from last fall’s opener.

With a hyped season premiere that resolved a tsunami cliffhanger, Fox’s 9-1-1 bucked the downward year-to-year trend as the bright spot in the Live+Same Day ratings chart this morning. After upward adjustment to the fast nationals, the Season 2 opener’s L+SD tally is 1.6 in 18-49, even with last fall’s premiere, and 7.1 million viewers. 9-1-1 was the highest-rated scripted series on the night and drew its largest Live+Same Day audience for a regularly scheduled episode.

9-1-1 also provided a strong launch pad for new Fox thriller drama series Prodigal Son, which posted the highest L+SD rating for a new series premiere last night, 1.0. It was a good start for Fox’s first full season as an independent network, scoring its highest-rated Premiere Monday (18-49 L+SD) in 10 years.

It was rougher sledding for the other newcomers. As recently as a couple of years ago, opening to a 0.7 Live+SD demo rating was a death sentence for a show. Last night, CBS’ new legal drama All Rise debuted at that benchmark, while the network’s new Chuck Lorre comedy Bob Hearts Abishola and NBC’s new Jimmy Smits legal drama Bluff City Law launched just a tad higher, at 0.8 in the demo.

NBCUniversal

NBC already gave Bluff City Law a vote of confidence last month with a backup script order. NBCUniversal, which is entering the streaming wars with Peacock, has increasingly been focused on series’ digital performance, touting the enormous online success of modest linear TV performers like The Good Place, so we will have to wait and see how the family/legal series’ multi-platform play performs, but its Voice lead-in retention was significantly below that of recent predecessors including Manifest, whose premiere built onto The Voice‘s L+SD demo lead-in last fall.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The absence of The Big Bang Theory is acutely felt by the CBS Monday lineup. The hit comedy used to jump-start the night before moving to Thursday later in the fall, most recently scoring 2.9 in 18-49 (L+SD) last Premiere Monday. The Neighborhood instead served as an 8 PM anchor, delivering the highest 18-49 L+SD demo rating on CBS last night, 0.9. The 18-49 deliveries slipped throughout the night, though the network kept adding a few eyeballs with each next show.

At 8:30 AM, Bob Hearts Abishola did not pop, which CBS would’ve liked to see for a Lorre series. Comedies often take longer to develop following, but between that and the slow L+SD start of All Rise, there is a reason for concern.

At 10 PM, both incumbents, ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.0) and CBS’ Bull (0.7), were off from last fall’s openers, with the the latter topping the hour but expected to be adjusted down a notch in the finals because of NFL preemptions.

Here is a chart of the broadcast Monday fast national ratings.