Primetime Emmys 2019: Tim Allen, Ken Jeong, Regina King, Kerry Washington Among Final Group Of Presenters

The Television Academy has announced the third and final group of presenters for the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday. They are Tim Allen, Nick Cannon, James Corden, Jon Hamm, Timothy Hutton, Jharell Jerone, Ken Jeong, Cherry Jones, Regina King, Luke Kirby, Hugh Laurie, Jane Lynch, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Catherine O’Hara, Randall Park, Jimmy Smits, Brittany Snow, Marisa Tomei, Kerry Washington and Bradley Whitford.

Additionally, pop star Halsey will perform a rendition of a classic song for the In Memoriam tribute, Adam Devine (Workaholics, Adam Devine’s House Party) will present a musical tribute to Variety programming, and Thomas Lennon (The State, Reno 911) has been tapped as an Emmy Awards commentator, according to the Academy.

The 71st Emmys, produced by Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 from 8-11 PM ET/5-8 PM PT on Fox.

It will be presented without a host for the fourth time in its history. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, speaking at TCA, said that it wanted to save time to salute a number of shows including Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep and The Big Bang Theory.

“Our job is to assess as to how to elevate the program in the year that we have it. If you have a host and an opening, that’s 15 or 20 minutes you can’t have to salute the shows,” he said.