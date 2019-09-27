‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Canceled By Freeform After One Season

The Pretty Little Liars franchise is coming to an end for now. Freeform has opted not to renew Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists for a second season.

There were high expectations for the spinoff from Freeform’s biggest hit Pretty Little Liars. It starred PLL alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles and hailed from the same auspices as the original series, writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

But the new series, based on the popular book series The Perfectionists written by PLL author Sara Shepard, could not come close to the blockbuster ratings success and social media popularity of PLL. Its first season averaged 260,000 Live+Same Day viewers and a 0.12 rating in adults 18-49. Judging by the cancellation decision by Freeform, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists likely did not make up for the modest live viewing with substantial DVR and streaming bumps.

Two other Freeform series that are awaiting renewal decisions, The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble and Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, look good for Season 3 orders.

In Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, everything about the town of Beacon Heights seemed perfect, from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents—but nothing in Beacon Heights was as it appeared to be. When the high-stakes environment pushed the residents to a breaking point, someone snapped and killed someone. As they worked together to solve the murder mystery, it soon became clear that behind every Perfectionist was a secret, a lie—and a needed alibi.

The series starred Pieterse and Parrish reprising their roles as Alison and Mona, respectively, along with Sofia Carson as Ava. Cast also included Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was produced by Alloy and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. King served as executive producer with Charlie Craig, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Joseph Dougherty.