“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ’Sir.’ How times have changed!,” the president posted on Twitter.
The fundraiser will be hosted by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts.
Messing and McCormack’s call was met with its own backlash from some celebrities, including actors Isaiah Washington and Dean Cain and director Nick Searcy, as well as one Fox News host who summed up their feelings:
President Trump Responds To Debra Messing, Eric McCormack Calls For Outing Emmy Week Fundraiser Attendees
The stars of TV’s Will & Grace have called on Hollywood to dox anyone who attends an Emmy Week fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
Actress Debra Messing and co-star Eric McCormack have lashed out – and received considerable backlash – for their reaction to news of the Sept. 17 fundraiser, which has a ticket price of $100,000 per couple.
“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted Friday.
McCormack backed her up: “Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”
President Trump responded with his own tweet today.
