President Trump Responds To Debra Messing, Eric McCormack Calls For Outing Emmy Week Fundraiser Attendees

The stars of TV’s Will & Grace have called on Hollywood to dox anyone who attends an Emmy Week fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

​Actress Debra Messing and co-star Eric McCormack have lashed out – and received considerable backlash – for their reaction to news of the Sept. 17 fundraiser, which has a ticket price of $100,000 per couple.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted Friday.

McCormack backed her up: “Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

​President Trump responded with his own tweet today.