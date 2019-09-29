President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump had a busy early Sunday morning. He is now at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, VA, for a few rounds. But before he left, he engaged in a tweet and retweet storm on Mark Levin’s appearance on this morning’s Fox & Friends.

Levin, author of Unfreedom of the Press, laid into the current impeachment mania and particularly host Ed Henry. The complete video above, but the Commander-in-Tweet was clearly celebrating the sit-down in his morning communications.

We’ll update as the President returns later today to the White House. The tweetstorm so far:

 

