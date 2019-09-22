Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Area 51 ‘Alienstock’ Crowds Gathering As Nevada Ponders Legal Action Against Facebook

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Donald Trump
Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Two figures that have a propensity for showing up at disasters are being celebrated today.

President Donald Trump heads to flood-ravaged Houston for “Howdy, Modi,” a gathering at NRG Stadium expected to draw 50,000 people. The event celebrates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was first elected in 2014 and is credited with modernizing India’s economy and addressing climate change. But his military moves in the Kashmir region are controversial, and protesters are expected outside the stadium for him and President Trump.

The Commander-in-Tweet also found time this morning to give a shout-out to The Mothman, a West Virginia legend that purportedly shows up just before major disasters. They’re celebrating the creature today with a festival in that state.

President Trump’s tweetstorm also criticized the Federal Reserve for its interest rate policies, and again raised the Hunter Biden flag as he continues his counter-attack on the whistleblower rumors.

We’ll monitor the postings and update as needed. The tweetstorm so far:  

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad