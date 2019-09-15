President Donald Trump headed once again this morning for the links at Trump National Golf Course. But before teeing up, he offered some advice for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh – consider suing for libel.
The President defended Kavanaugh after the New York Times article today that revisited the accusations of Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh and claimed he assaulted her at a party.
The Times sent out a series of tweets Saturday touting the story. It then retracted its initial tweet, claiming it was phrased awkwardly. The retraction then vanished, until finally, the paper of record tweeted, “We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article,” the final tweet read. “It was offensive, and we apologize.”
The President was watching and took up for Kavanaugh.
We’ll monitor the situation and update later in the day. The Tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
President Donald Trump headed once again this morning for the links at Trump National Golf Course. But before teeing up, he offered some advice for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh – consider suing for libel.
The President defended Kavanaugh after the New York Times article today that revisited the accusations of Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh and claimed he assaulted her at a party.
The Times sent out a series of tweets Saturday touting the story. It then retracted its initial tweet, claiming it was phrased awkwardly. The retraction then vanished, until finally, the paper of record tweeted, “We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article,” the final tweet read. “It was offensive, and we apologize.”
The President was watching and took up for Kavanaugh.
We’ll monitor the situation and update later in the day. The Tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.