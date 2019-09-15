President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump headed once again this morning for the links at Trump National Golf Course. But before teeing up, he offered some advice for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh – consider suing for libel.

The President defended Kavanaugh after the New York Times article today that revisited the accusations of Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh and claimed he assaulted her at a party.

The Times sent out a series of tweets Saturday touting the story. It then retracted its initial tweet, claiming it was phrased awkwardly. The retraction then vanished, until finally, the paper of record tweeted, “We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article,” the final tweet read. “It was offensive, and we apologize.”

The President was watching and took up for Kavanaugh.

We’ll monitor the situation and update later in the day. The Tweetstorm so far:

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

“He is saying with a loud voice, ‘I see you, I hear you, I appreciate you, I value you and I want you all to win!’” Paris Dennard on President @realDonaldTrump's historic support for HBCUs: https://t.co/3lGvSUgIND — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 14, 2019

So awesome to see all of these college students mobilizing this early for @realDonaldTrump and Republicans! #LeadRighthttps://t.co/j48CtYD5sO — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 14, 2019

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019