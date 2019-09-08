Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump tweet followers got a video message from the Commander-in-Tweet to start off the Sunday communications: “We’re building the wall.”

Trump presented a short video detailing construction of the wall along the southern border, blaming (once again) the Democrats in Congress for stalling earlier construction (he also blamed the media for not telling you).

By next year, 500 miles of wall will be in place, making it easier for border law enforcement to do their jobs, Trump claimed.

It’s been a slow start to the Sunday tweetstorm, perhaps owing to the Sunday golf schedule at Trump National Golf Course. We’ll post more when the rounds are ended.

The tweetstorm so far:

