President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Trump continued today with a tweet and retweet storm, touching on issues ranging from Hollywood’s Debra Messing to the encroaching Hurricane Dorian to China trade and the case against former FBI director James Comey.

Trump has been unusually active on during this holiday weekend. He returned this morning from Camp David to the White House.

We’ll add to the gathering tweetstorm as more news rolls in.

Great job by Texas Law Enforcement and First Responders in handling the terrible shooting tragedy yesterday. Thank you also to the FBI, @GregAbbott_TX and all others. A very tough and sad situation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

This is only the beginning! https://t.co/mFrtBPtCcO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

….reports are coming. Comey very vulnerable. But where is the Supreme Court. Where is Justice Roberts? If you lie to a court, you should be held in contempt. So, if you abused the FISA, you must be held accountable. I hope Justice Roberts will take action.” Jason Chaffetz, Fox — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019