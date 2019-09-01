President Trump continued today with a tweet and retweet storm, touching on issues ranging from Hollywood’s Debra Messing to the encroaching Hurricane Dorian to China trade and the case against former FBI director James Comey.
Trump has been unusually active on during this holiday weekend. He returned this morning from Camp David to the White House.
We’ll add to the gathering tweetstorm as more news rolls in.
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
