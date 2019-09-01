Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

President Trump Responds To Debra Messing, Eric McCormack Calls For Outing Emmy Week Fundraiser Attendees

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Wells Endorses Phyllis Nagy For WGA West President

Read the full story

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Shutterstock

President Trump continued today with a tweet and retweet storm, touching on issues ranging from Hollywood’s Debra Messing to the encroaching Hurricane Dorian to China trade and the case against former FBI director James Comey.

Trump has been unusually active on Twitter during this holiday weekend. He returned this morning from Camp David to the White House.

We’ll add to the gathering tweetstorm as more news rolls in.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad