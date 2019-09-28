Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump had a rough week in Washington, so clearly he was anxious to hit the links at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va. this morning. So much so that the usual long messages of the early tweetstorm were abbreviated into quick bursts.

Like a presidential version of Seinfeld’s erudite lawyer, Jackie Chiles, the Commander-in-Tweet just blurted out a few key phrases this morning to start his weekend online show. That’s after an initial bit of Presidential whimsy, speculating on what would have happened had Barack Obama been persecuted by Republicans.

We’ll update as the president returns to duty later today. The tweetstorm so far:

 

 

 

 

