President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

The Saturday focus for President Donald Trump’s Tweetstorm was Ukraine – as in, you have to crane to see any wrongdoing, according to the Commander-in-Tweet.

Reports that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, were quickly shot down in today’s tweetstorm.

“Nothing was said that was in any way wrong,” Trump tweeted of his July phone conversation with Zelensky.

The focus should be on the Bidens, Trump insisted. He asked for a focus on “the Joe Biden demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, or they won’t get a very large amount of U.S. money,”

Biden has denied the allegation and given no further comment. But the ever-resourceful Trump had some backup: Trump, in response, tweeting a video in which Biden discussed the incident.

The US State Dept. insists that Ukrainian officials instigated the conversation of a Biden investigation. The Hill reported Friday.

But if you’re looking for the real villain in all of this, it’s the usual suspects – the fake media who have supported the various whistleblower theories. We’ll monitor the situation and update later today. The tweestorm so far:

Now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone “bust” on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes, they are trying to start one just as ridiculous as the others, call it the Ukraine Witch Hunt, while at the same time trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden. Will fail again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019