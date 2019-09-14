President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

This being Saturday, President Donald Trump is out on the links at Trump National Golf Course. But before he engaged in his favorite hobby, he took some time off to put a hole in one of the media.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was the target this morning. Trump evidently saw her Friday night on the channel, in which she mocked his speech to the House Republican Retreat in Baltimore during the Democratic presidential debate earlier this week. Reid was guest-hosting on All in with Chris Hayes

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” asked the first part of the Trump tweet. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Reid released a book about Trump earlier this summer, The Man Who Sold America, and has been no fan of the President in her commentary.

Right before his broadside against Reid, Trump noted that he’s “A very stable genius.” He also took time to tout the upcoming Inspector General report on the FISA papers, and to crow about the North Carolina Republican triumphs in special elections held earlier this week. He also talk ed about a Mutual Defense Treaty with Israel.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

….between our two countries. I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

#FISA oversight falls squarely within the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction. We must address concerns outlined in the IG’s report. I'm calling on the chairman to schedule a hearing as soon as possible after Congress receives the report.https://t.co/FIyuI7nXDb — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 13, 2019

The IG report on potential FISA abuse is complete. Now being reviewed. Huge. Documents we’ve seen leave little to zero doubt the FBI and DOJ violated protocol with the effect of targeting Trump. We’ll see what the IG found. Hopefully we’re weeks away from getting the truth. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 14, 2019

KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

94% Approval Rating in the Republican Party! Tuesday night in the Great State of North Carolina proved that high and very beautiful number correct. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019