President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

This being Saturday, President Donald Trump is out on the links at Trump National Golf Course. But before he engaged in his favorite hobby, he took some time off to put a hole in one of the media.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid was the target this morning. Trump evidently saw her Friday night on the channel, in which she mocked his speech to the House Republican Retreat in Baltimore during the Democratic presidential debate earlier this week. Reid was guest-hosting on All in with Chris Hayes
“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” asked the first part of the Trump tweet. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”
Reid released a book about Trump earlier this summer, The Man Who Sold America, and has been no fan of the President in her commentary.
Right before his broadside against Reid, Trump noted that he’s “A very stable genius.” He also took time to tout the upcoming Inspector General report on the FISA papers, and to crow about the North Carolina Republican triumphs in special elections held earlier this week. He also talk ed about a Mutual Defense Treaty with Israel.
We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:
