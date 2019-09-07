President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump was in a mostly good mood for his early Saturday tweetstorm, with one notable exception. Like the old vaudeville routine on Niagara Falls, his upbeat messages were spoiled when someone brought up the Washington Post.

The Commander-in-Tweet saluted NBA logo and former Lakers great Jerry West, journalist Katie Hopkins, Russia and Ukraine’s prisoner swap, Mitch McConnell and “all Republicans,” and the Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in his morning flurry.

But then the cornflakes were served, and the love train went off the rails.

“The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE,” Trump tweeted, before adding, “Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer!”

The President is now at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. enjoying a few rounds. Maybe that will lighten his mood. Of course, golf is often termed, “A good walk spoiled.”

The tweetstorm so far:

Thank you Katie. The U.S. is doing great! https://t.co/FT2ERbVPf6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners. Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

“In 22 years of patrolling our Southern Border, I have never seen Mexico act like a true Border Security Partner until President Trump got involved, and now they are stepping up to the plate and doing what they need to do.” Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE. Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer! https://t.co/7d33tzKxXq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

I want to congratulate @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell and all Republicans. Today I signed the 160th Federal Judge to the Bench. Within a short period of time we will be at over 200 Federal Judges, including many in the Appellate Courts & two great new U.S. Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019