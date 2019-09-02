Click to Skip Ad
John Wells Endorses Phyllis Nagy For WGA West President; Urges Return To Bargaining Table With Agencies

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Labor Day Edition

Donald Trump Says "Hollywood Is Racist"
Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Donald Trump was up early on Labor Day to remind the media that he’s not a fan.

The President of the United States doubled down on his attacks on the fourth estate, going as far as to upgrade his view from “fake” to “corrupt”.

His latest attacks surround fact checking and sources and although he wasn’t specific about which publications had brought this particular ire, it did follow a slam against The Washington Post for a story about “The Squad”.

Before heading out to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, and as a massive hurricane heads towards the east coast of the country, the President was busy on his favorite social media site, also attacking FBI director James Comey and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, while also retweeting plenty of weather updates.

