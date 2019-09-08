Placido Domingo Concert Feature Opens Low In Wake Of Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Fathom Events continued with a special screening of Placido Domingo Gala on September 7 despite allegations of sexual misconduct against the iconic opera singer. As a result, the special event screening premiered on 284 theaters with a low debut, earning an estimated $80,295 which amounts to a disappointing $283 per screen.

Similar special screenings from Fathom Events tend to perform well — specifically live broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. Of the 73 event screenings, the Placido Domingo concert pic was one of the lowest from Fathom. The concert pic was filmed live on August 4 a the Arena di Verona and was the 50th anniversary of the debut of Domingo.

According to the Associated Press, the American Guild of Musical Artists is investigating sexual misconduct allegation brought against Domingo. This investigation was launched as a result of two AP stories where multiple women accused the opera singer of inappropriate behavior.

On August 13 the AP published a story where eight singers and a dancer came forward to reveal that they were sexually harassed by Domingo. Singer Angela Turner Wilson also came forward and said that Domingo grabbed her breast before a production at the Washington Opera in 1999.