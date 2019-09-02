Pitbull Cancels LA Concert Amid Hurricane Dorian Travel Concerns

Pitbull’s scheduled concert tonight at the LA County Fair has been postponed because the rapper was unable to safely travel to California due to Hurricane Dorian, fair organizers said.

“According to Pitbull’s management, the artist cannot safely depart from Miami. Pitbull, a resident of Miami, has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family,” fair organizers said in a statement.

A message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account also explained his absence to fans.

“Due to Hurricane Dorian’s unpredictable and fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard, tonight’s concert @lacountyfair has been postponed until September 12,” the message said. “We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date. ”

Ticket holders who planned to attend Sunday’s show in Pomona (just outside Los Angeles), were still allowed to visit the fair this evening. They’ll also be able to gain admission on the rescheduled date of the concert. For those wanting refunds, contact Ticketmaster.

Dorian made landfall today in the Bahamas, ripping off roofs, flipping over cars, and knocking out power. The full extent of damage caused by the storm is not yet known.

Forecasters have warned the Category 5 storm could strike the southeastern United States as well. Hundreds of Labor Day flights in the U.S. have been canceled, many of them in Florida as the monster storm inches closer to the state.

According to The Weather Channel, storm surge and hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast. The storm is also threatening Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

Dorian unleashed winds of up to 185 mph in the Bahamas, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever come ashore. The last hurricane of that magnitude was in 1935.

City News Service contributed to this report.