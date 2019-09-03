EXCLUSIVE: Picturehouse Entertainment has nabbed UK distribution rights to Alice Winocour’s buzzed-about upcoming astronaut drama Proxima, starring Eva Green (The Dreamers).

The buzz is strong on this one, which will have its world premiere in the Platform strand at the Toronto Film Festival before making its European debut in competition at San Sebastian.

Green plays Sarah, a French astronaut slated to leave Earth on a one-year mission on the spaceship Proxima. Amidst arduous training and as the only woman in a group of male astronauts, she must also prepare for separation from her eight-year-old daughter. Starring alongside are Oscar-nominee Matt Dillon, Lars Eidinger (Personal Shopper), Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann) and Alexei Fateev (Loveless).

The deal was negotiated by Clare Binns and Paul Ridd of Picturehouse with Agathe Theodore on behalf of Pathe Films. The distribution arm of Picturehouses will release the film on 17 April, 2020.

The movie is Winocour’s third feature film as director. She began her filmmaking career in 2005 with the acclaimed short Kitchen, which was nominated for a Cannes Palme d’Or for Best Short. Her first feature Augustine premiered in Cannes 2012, followed by Un Certain Regard entry Disorder in 2015. She wrote the screenplay for Oscar-nominated Mustang (2015).

Clare Binns Joint MD of Picturehouse Entertainment, said, “I am delighted to be working on a new film by a director I greatly admire, Alice Winocour. This new work builds on her already impressive roster of thoughtful and excitingly visual cinema. Proxima literally takes us into the stratosphere with its amazing international cast and outstanding performances from veteran Eva Green and incredible newcomer Zélie Boulant. Their pairing is the beating heart of this powerfully emotional story. UK audiences will fall in love with this wonderful film.”

Agathe Theodore, senior VP of international sales added, “We are thrilled that Picturehouse will be introducing Proxima to UK audiences. Their marketing strength and filmmaker-friendly culture are a great fit for Alice Winocour’s film. Picturehouse is a great home for international directors with unique personal visions”.