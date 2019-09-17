Phyllis Nagy Congratulates David A. Goodman On WGA West Election Win: “Our Goals Are The Same”

Phyllis Nagy, who ran as the opposition candidate in the WGA West election against incumbent David A Goodman, on Monday congratulated her opponent after their sometimes bitter campaign that served as a referendum of the guild’s five-month-long agency campaign.

Goodman received 4,395 votes (77.3%) to Nagy’s 1,292 (22.7%), and all of Goodman’s running mates were also elected, representing a solid endorsement of the guild’s path against the Association of Talent Agents.

“We congratulate David Goodman and the elected officers and board members on their victory,” Nagy and her WGA Forward Together slate said tonight in a statement. “Elections crucially give voice to opposing points of view, and while our strategies may differ, our goals are the same: to serve the best interests of our fellow members. We remain committed, passionate advocates for our Guild who believe that far more unites us than divides us. We were honored to hear the concerns and perspectives of so many writers, and look forward to participating in the next chapter of the Guild’s proud history.”

A total of 5,809 valid ballots were cast representing 58% of eligible guild voters (9,988), marking the largest turnout in guild history and more than double the previous record turnout of 2,475 for the 2018 Board of Directors election.

Nagy, the Oscar-nominated writer of 2015′ Carol, also saw all of her Forward Together running mates lose in the election. She had said that if she’d won, she would have sought a quick return to the bargaining table to negotiate a new deal with the ATA.