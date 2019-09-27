Click to Skip Ad
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Enjoys Post-Emmys Viewing Bump

Fleabag
Amazon Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: The Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag enjoyed a massive post-Emmys bump – more than doubling demand in a raft of English-speaking markets including the U.S., UK, New Zealand and Canada.

The data, from research firm Parrot Analytics, shows that demand for the British comedy, produced by All3Media-backed Two Brothers Pictures, was most popular in the U.S., Brazil, France, the UK and Canada.

In the 24 hours after the Emmys, the show recorded a 148% spike in demand in New Zealand and a 130% bump in Canada, In Spain it grew by 121%, in Australia by 116%, in the UK by 106%, while Argentina and Ireland saw growth of 103%,  and 102% in the U.S.

Parrot Analytics uses a metric called demand expressions to quantify the intensity of interest in a show. This is derived from a number of different sources including streams, downloads, internet searches and social media posts. Streams and downloads are given more weight and to give country-by-country comparisons, the company uses a per capita measurement.

This comes after the BBC Three series, which airs on Amazon in the U.S., cleaned up on Sunday night, winning best comedy series with creator Waller-Bridge winning for Actress in a Comedy and Writing, along with Harry Bradbeer’s directing win.

It’s clear why Amazon struck quickly to tie Waller-Bridge, creator of BBC America’s Killing Eve, down to a multimillion-dollar overall deal, as broken by Deadline on Monday. Under the deal, Waller-Bridge will create and produce new television content for Amazon Studios to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Fleabag, which started as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival, was created by, written by and starring Waller-Bridge as a troubled young woman navigating life in London. The second season, which aired earlier this year, exploded as she fell for a “hot priest,” played by Andrew Scott.

