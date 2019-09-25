Producers Set Inaugural Innovation Honor For 31st Annual PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America has created the PGA Innovation Award, which will be presented for the first time the 31st annual PGA Awards in January. The Innovation Award will honor outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media.

The new award, along with other key awards, will be given out at a nominee celebration prior to the PGA Awards show, set for January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The guild said Wednesday the accolade will be given to a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The winner will be honored for challenging the limits of standard formats and drive forward the industry’s perception and application of new media in entertainment.

“As producers and storytellers, we recognize that it is important to embrace change in a time of expansion and exploration of new ideas in entertainment,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, co-PGA presidents. “This new award will allow our members to celebrate the innovations we are making as producers to further the advancement of content through new technology and platforms.”

The application period is now open and the deadline is November 15. Entries will be reviewed and voted on by a jury of experts in the field of new media which may include: