Pete Davidson Missed ‘SNL’ Premiere To Film James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’

The entire Saturday Night Live gang plus some new faces reunited for the season 45 premiere but there was one cast member that was noticeably absent: Pete Davidson. Besides the opening credits, none of the sketches featured Davidson and during host Woody Harrelson’s goodbye at the end of the episode, he was not on the stage with the rest of his SNL kin. It was probably because he was hanging out with his other squad — his Suicide Squad.

James Gunn, director of the upcoming Suicide Squad, posted a picture on his Instagram account with cast members from the upcoming sequel which included Davidson, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Joel Kinnaman, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior and Pom Klementieff who is not in the movie but worked with Gunn in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies at Marvel. The photo was posted on Saturday after they watched a special screening of another Warner Bros. comic book movie Joker. Gunn is currently in Atlanta filming Suicide Squad so if you put two and two together, Davidson was in Atlanta filming with the rest of the squad.

“#TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!),” wrote Gunn in the caption.

No word yet on when Davidson will be returning to Saturday Night Live.