EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has acquired the Pete Davidson film Big Time Adolescence in a deal we hear is worth $4M.

The coming-of-age pic, based on Jason Orley’s Black List script, reps his directorial debut and follows a teenage boy (Griffin Gluck) in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (Davidson). Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (The Dirt), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Oona Laurence (A Bad Moms Christmas) and Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) also star. The pic made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January and clocked an immediate 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with Davidson earning high praise for his strong performance in his first leading role.

Jason Orley, Pete Davidson, Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly, Griffin Gluck, Jon Cryer, Emily Arlook from ‘Big Time Adolescence’ Chad Kirkland

Big Time Adolescence is the fourth feature from American High, a newly formed partnership between Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. We understand NEON remains in talks for theatrical distribution on the pic.

Producers are Liddell, (Ben Is Back, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Jackie), Garelick (The Break-Up, The Wedding Ringer, Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Mason Novick (Juno, 500 Days of Summer, Tully), Will Phelps (Holly Slept Over, Banana Split), Pete Shilaimon (Risen, Anthropoid, Megan Leavey), and Glen Trotiner (Holly Slept Over, Banana Split). Big Time Adolescence was also co-produced by Amy Breuer (Holly Slept Over) with executive producers Ryan Bennett (Holly Slept Over, Banana Split), Michael Glassman (Dog Days, Fast Color), and Michelle Knudsen (Queen & Slim, When We First Met).

UTA Independent Film Group is repping worldwide sales.

Davidson returns on Saturday Night Live on Sept. 28. Over the summer he shot his feature star vehicle with Judd Apatow directing for Universal. That comedy, which Davidson co-wrote and executive produces, comes out on June 19, 2020. Deadline exclusively reported recently that Davidson is in talks for a cameo in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, which is about to go into production. Davidson is repped by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers. Orley is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.