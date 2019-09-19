Pete Buttigieg Returning To L.A. For Oct. 1 Fundraising Swing

Click to Skip Ad
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is returning to Los Angeles on Oct. 1 for another fundraising swing.

He’s scheduled to attend an early evening reception co-hosted by public affairs consultant John Gile and designer Jeff Valenson, as well as Rick Wartzman, founder of the KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society at the Drucker Institute, and writer Randye Holder. Exact location is to be announced, but tickets start at $250 per person. Another event is in the works for the same day, but it is not a fundraiser.

Buttigieg was last in Los Angeles for a fundraising swing late last night, when he appeared at the Avalon Nightclub and warned of not allowing President Donald Trump “to dominate our conversation about the future.” Many Moore introduced him.

Buttigieg also is on the lineup for a CNN town hall in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 10, along with eight other presidential candidates. Campaigns are planning fundraisers around their participation in the town hall, which will center on LGBTQ issues. Joe Biden already is planning a lunchtime fundraiser on that day at the home of producer Michael Lombrado and architect Sonny Ward.

Five days after the CNN town hall, the candidates will meet again for the fourth Democratic debate, to be held in Westerville, Ohio. The Oct. 15 event will be presented by CNN and The New York Times.

 

