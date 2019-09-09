Paul Feig Names Laura Fischer Feigco Entertainment Co-President

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Paul Feig has named Laura Fischer as his new co-President of Universal based Feigco Entertainment. Fischer takes on the added duties while she continues to run Powderkeg, the digital production company Feig launched in partnership with Superbrands Capital LLC, the private entertainment industry investment company of Adam Bold. This new arrangement will allow both Feigco and Powderkeg to bring a new creative efficiency to each project. Powderkeg has been developing a talent pool and content since its inception, and they also have the established network of female-focused comedic talent on the Feigco slate.

Fischer remains CEO of Powderkeg, home to scripted and unscripted series, as well as incubator programs to champion under-served voices. Powderkeg’s projects include Last Resort with Dwayne Johnson and the unscripted QTalks both for Quibi, as well as the Powderkeg: Fuse female directors program, the mini-series East of La Brea and the currently launched Teen Movie Contest with Issa Rae and Color Creative. Their inaugural female directors program Powderkeg: Fuse premiered this summer at SeriesFest. The company is also in development on a variety of formats, including a half hour scripted comedy at YouTube Premium, two series at Snapchat, two movies for Freeform, a scripted podcast at Spotify, and a multi-script deal at the interactive platform EKO.

Fischer came to Powderkeg after serving as Head of Production and development at Yahoo. Before that, she spent seven years at Disney where she built the television group’s first Digital Studio that garnered three Emmy nominations and one Emmy.

Fischer’s ascension at Feigco is part of a general overhaul. She will oversee the Universal features deal for Feigco. Dan Magnante will remain in charge of the first-look Lionsgate TV deal, Lynne Hedvig is being promoted to the Director of Development, Greg Lubin will be promoted to Creative Operations Executive, and Kesila Childers will continue to head up development for Powderkeg.

“I’m really excited about the next chapter of Feigco Entertainment with Laura as my partner,” Feig said. “The work she has done at Powderkeg since its launch has been so rewarding and exciting as we meet and work with so many untapped uniquely talented and diverse film and TV creators with such fresh stories and experiences.”

Said Fischer: “When Paul and I started Powderkeg, we envisioned a natural flow of talent and development between Powderkeg and Feigco. I am so thrilled and honored to be able to oversee that creative synergy and enhance his vision for empowering underrepresented talent as we break into new territory in film and television.”

Feig has upcoming Last Christmas, the comedy he directed and produced from Emma Thompson’s script that stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Universal releases the film November 8. He is also executive producing the series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick for Lionsgate TV.