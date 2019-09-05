Patty Jenkins Inks Overall TV Series Deal With Netflix

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has signed an overall TV deal with Netflix. Under the multi-year pact, she will produce new series exclusively for the streamer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, VP Original Series. “Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life.”

Jenkins is best known for directing the Warner Bros/DC blockbuster Wonder Woman and her 2003 debut Monster, which earned star Charlize Theron an Oscar.

John G Mabanglo/EPA/Shutterstock

In TV, Jenkins directed the pilot and Season 2 finale episodes of AMC’s The Killing, for which earning a DGA Award and an Emmy nomination. She also directed the pilot for Betrayal and most recently executive produced and directed two episodes of TNT’s limited series I Am the Night, starring Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine.

In 2017, Jenkins became the first woman in history to helm a film with a budget over $100 million with her global hit Wonder Woman. Jenkins is currently in post-production on the anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which she is directing, producing and co-writing. The film is slated for a June release.

“I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted [Sarandos], Cindy [Holland], Channing, Peter [Friedlander] and the team at Netflix,” said Jenkins. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.”

Jenkins is repped by CAA, Michael Sugar of Sugar23 and attorney Alan Wertheimer.