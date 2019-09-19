Ava DuVernay And Mark Ruffalo To Be Among Honorees At SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron Of The Artists Awards

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation said Thursday that Ava DuVernay and Mark Ruffalo will be two of the honorees at this year’s Patron of the Artists Awards. The fourth annual event, a fundraiser to benefit SAG-AFTRA’s emergency assistance and free educational programs and its children’s literacy program Storyline Online, is set for November 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

DuVernay, whose most recent effort, Netflix’s limited series When They See Us, received 16 Emmy nominations this year, will be one of two recipients to receive a Patron of the Artists Award for “creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists to work and thrive,” according to the foundation. Ruffalo will receive one of two Artists Inspiration Awards for “using his creative and professional success as a performing artist to advance philanthropic and humanitarian causes.” The honor for him comes as his upcoming pic Dark Waters directed by Todd Haynes readies for its late-November release.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will honor Ava DuVernay and Mark Ruffalo as two of our honorees at this year’s Patron of the Artists Awards. Both are leaders, visionaries and change makers in our industry,” said JoBeth Williams, the board president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

More honorees will be announced at a later date, the foundation said.