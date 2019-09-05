Participant Media Ups Diane Weyermann To Chief Content Officer

Participant Media said Thursday that it has promoted Diane Weyermann to Chief Content Officer, a newly created position. The veteran, who has been at the company since 2005, a year after its launch, had been President of Documentary Film and Television.

In the new role, Weyermann will continue to focus on documentary film and TV while collaborating with Linde and the company’s new heads of narrative film Robert Kessel and Anikah McLaren on future content. Kessel and McLaren’s roles were solidified last month in part of a creative department revamp following the departure of Jonathan King, who had been President of Narrative Film and Television.

“Diane has uniquely helped fulfill Participant’s mission over the last 15 years,” Participant founder and chairman Jeff Skoll said. “The only thing that surpasses Diane’s unassailable integrity is her extraordinary judgement on stories that matter. Her creative partnership, her unparalleled work ethic, her mentorship of others, her deep relationships with the filmmaking community – the list of talents goes on and on. We’re delighted to celebrate Diane’s new role in recognition of all her accomplishments, and what is to come.”

Weyermann’s most recent documentary projects include Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s American Factory, produced along with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. Other recent titles include Mark Johnson Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer’s Foster, Viktor Kossakovsky’s Aquarela, Steve James’ America to Me. Her division also was behind the Oscar-winning CitizenFour and An Inconvenient Truth and last year’s Oscar-nominated RGB.

“Since 2005, I’ve been proud to call Participant my home and have had the great fortune to collaborate with seminal storytellers, whose powerful films have inspired audiences around the world,” Weyermann said. “I am incredibly thankful to Jeff, for his vision and extraordinary commitment throughout these many years; to David, for his insightful leadership and partnership; and I look forward to their continued support in this exciting new role.”

Before Participant, Weyermann was the director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program.