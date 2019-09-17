‘Parks & Recreation’ To Join ‘The Office’ On Peacock NBCU Streaming Service

For years, The Office and Parks & Recreation aired back-to-back in NBC’s Thursday comedy block. Now the two praised series will be reunited on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform. NBCU has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the comedy starring Amy Poehler, which will join the service in October 2020. That is when the show’s current SVOD pacts expire and that is when Peacock will take in a number of NBCU series, currently on Hulu, whose deals will be up.

Parks & Recreation is currently streaming on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon. While NBCU has lined up a slew of library series titles for the new streaming service, only The Office and Parks & Recreation will be exclusive to Peacock for streaming, underlining the value of the comedies, both from Greg Daniels. (He co-created Parks & Rec with Mike Schur.)

Both The Office and Parks & Recreation have been strong draws on streaming. The Office has been so popular on Netflix, NBCU paid $500+ million to move it to Peacock in January 2021. The license fee for Parks & Recreation is likely nowhere near those sky-high marks but is believed to be significant, in the 9-figure range.

Parks & Recreation starred Poehler as Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The series, which aired on NBC for seven seasons, co-starred Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, Retta and Billy Eichner.

