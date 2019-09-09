Paramount Network Ups Lauren Ruggiero To SVP Scripted Original Series

Veteran scripted executive Lauren Ruggiero is expanding her role at Paramount Network with a promotion to SVP Scripted Original Series. Ruggiero will continue to report to Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land, and be based in Viacom’s Hollywood offices.

In her elevated position, Ruggiero will lead the scripted development team and will oversee all scripted programming for Paramount Network, from development through production.

I hear there was a greater need for someone to take on more of an overseeer role at the network with all the current and upcoming scripted series at the network. In addition, to its top scripted drama series Yellowstone, upcoming projects include Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the feature film; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.

“Lauren is a brilliant executive who has been instrumental in building Paramount Network as a home for powerful storytelling, exemplified by our brand-defining hit, Yellowstone,” said Cox. Together with the series’ immensely talented creators, cast and crew, she has helped make it the biggest success on television across the past two summers and I look forward to her continued success across our growing and impressive scripted slate.”

Ruggiero joined Paramount Network in 2015 and most recently served as Vice President, Scripted Original Series. Since joining Paramount Network, she has been involved in all scripted projects in various stages of development, and has served as an Executive in Charge of Production for Yellowstone, the No. 1 original summer series on cable for two straight years, as well as the Emmy-nominated Waco.

Ruggiero started her career in entertainment at the William Morris Agency as an agent trainee in their television literary department. A year later, she moved on to become a coordinator of original programming at AMC, where she worked on various hit series, including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, The Killing and The Walking Dead. Ruggiero also served as a co-producer on the hit limited event series, Tut, which aired on Spike TV, the predecessor to Paramount Network, when she was working at Elice Island Entertainment.