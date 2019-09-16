Paramount Names Danielle De Palma As EVP Domestic Marketing

Danielle De Palma has been hired as Paramount Pictures’ Executive Vice President of Domestic Marketing. She will report to Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution.

Previously De Palma served as a senior executive at Apple in the video marketing team overseeing film and TV series marketing. She began her new role at Paramount on Sept. 9.

In her new role, De Palma will be responsible for helping to develop and lead the overall marketing strategy for new releases, overseeing domestic digital marketing and data analytics in addition to marketing strategy.

Says Weinstock and Daily: “Danielle is a seasoned marketer with the ideal combination of vision, taste, and proven track record of successful execution to augment our strong marketing team and provide a valuable voice to our marketing campaigns. We are thrilled to have her onboard.”

Prior to Apple, De Palma was EVP Worldwide Digital Marketing and Research in Theatrical Marketing at Lionsgate, where she oversaw nearly 200 film campaigns, including The Hunger Games franchise, La La Land, Wonder, John Wick, and the Divergent series. She started her career as a financial analyst at MGM.

With 15 years of entertainment marketing expertise, recognition of her work includes multiple Webby, Clio, Shorty, and Key Art Award wins for her work in Digital Media, Strategy, Creative, Publicity, Website and App Production, Social Media, Innovation, Data Management and Consumer Insights.

Paramount also promoted two execs who’ll be reporting to De Palma, including Tamar Teifeld to SVP, Digital Marketing and Jamal Salmon to SVP of Data Analytics from his prior role as VP. Teifeld has been with Paramount Pictures for more than 13 years, and prior to that was on the National Publicity Team at MGM Studios. Salmon uses data analysis to aid in crafting and executing marketing strategy. Before joining Paramount in 2017, he was Analytical Lead, Media and Entertainment at Google.

Brandon Nichols was also promoted on the Digital Marketing Team, to VP from his previous role as a Director on the same team. Prior to joining Paramount in 2016, Nichols was Director of Digital Strategy at Broad Green. Nichols reports to Teifeld.