Paramount Animation & WWE Studios Partner For Upcoming Feature ‘Rumble’

Paramount Animation is teaming with WWE Studios on the upcoming summer 2020 release Rumble, which is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.

The pic will headline the voice cast of Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan plus WWE Superstars Becky Lynch (The Marine 6: Close Quarters) and Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). In addition, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer will also be part of the voiceover cast.

Directed by Hamish Grieve, Rumble follows Winnie who seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a wrestling champion.

Pic is produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell will serve as EPs for WWE Studios. Reel FX and Walden Media are also producers on Rumble.

WWE Studios recently produced the Dwayne Johnson feature film Fighting with My Family with the actor’s Seven Bucks and MGM. WWE is currently in production on the Netflix feature The Main Event, The Big Show Show for the streamer and Fight Like a Girl, an unscripted series for Quibi. Recent projects also include Andre the Giant, an Emmy-nominated documentary in partnership with HBO, as well as hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E! and Miz & Mrs. on USA.

Said Mireille Soria, President of Paramount Animation, “Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE. They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film. We are thrilled to have a seasoned and dynamic cast in place to breathe life into this exciting story, and can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”