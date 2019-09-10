Bulgaria Selects ‘Ága’, Bosnia And Herzegovina ‘The Son’ For International Oscar Race

Milko Lazarov’s Ága, which had its world premiere in out of competition as the closing-night film of the 2018 Berlin Film Festival, was selected Tuesday by the Bulgarian National Cinema Council to represent Bulgaria in the upcoming Oscars International Feature Film race.

Submissions for the Oscar category formerly known as the Outstanding Foreign Language Film are ramping ahead of the February 9 Academy Awards, with a shortlist of nine movies expected in December ahead of nominations January 13. Bosnia and Herzegovina this week also made its selection: writer-director Ines Tanović’s The Son, which premiered this year at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Ága, written by Lazarov and Simeon Ventsislavo, is set in the far north where Sedna and Nanook dream of a family reunion. After Sedna’s death, Nanook walks a long way to find his daughter Ága, who ran away years ago. Mikhail Aprosimov, Feodosia Ivanova, Galina Tikhonova, Sergey Egorov and Afanasiy Kylaev star in the film, a co-production of 42 Film in Germany, Arizona Productions in France, BNT in Bulgaria and ZDF/ARTE.

Related Story Oscars: Japan's 'Weathering With You', Romania's 'The Whistlers' Chosen As International Feature Film Reps

Big World Pictures released Ága at Film Forum in New York on September 4, with its Los Angeles run starting September 27 at the Laemmle Royal.

Here’s the trailer for Ága:

The Son, selected Monday by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, centers on Arman, who was adopted as a baby by a couple who were unable to have children of their own. However, soon after, his adoptive mother gave birth to a son. Arman constantly battles the demons of his past while trying to protect his younger brother Dado, 14, from the challenges of life in present day Sarajevo.

Dino Bajrović, Snežana Bogdanović, Uliks Fehmiu, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Jasna Ornela Bery, Lidija Kordić and Hamza Ajdinović star.

Bosnia and Herzegovina won the Oscar in 2002 with Danis Tanović’s No Man’s Land.