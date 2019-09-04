Click to Skip Ad
Oprah Winfrey To Mount Arena Tour In 2020, Claims Focus Is On Health, Not Politics

Oprah Winfrey
REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey has announced a nine-city arena tour for 2020, her first national dates in five years. Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus ostensibly will focus on health and wellness and is sponsored by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

The tour runs from January 4 through March, but the larger question will be how political its content will be. At that point, the somewhat lackluster Democratic presidential candidate pool will be gearing up for the party’s first political primaries. The outsize influence of media mogul Winfrey undoubtedly will see whomever is in the top five of contenders at that stage jockeying for an appearance at the event and, potentially, an endorsement. Winfrey campaigned heavily for Barack Obama in 2008 and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in 2018, and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

Saturday Jan. 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

Saturday Jan. 11: St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energey Center

Saturday Jan. 18: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Saturday Jan. 25: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Saturday Feb. 8: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

Saturday Feb. 15: Dallas — American Airlines Center

Saturday Feb. 22: San Francisco — Chase Center

Saturday Feb. 29: Los Angeles — The Forum

Saturday March 7: Denver — Pepsi Center

Tickets are on sale Monday exclusively to WW customers. American Express will have an exclusive window the next day. Public tickets go on sale September 13 via Ticketmaster.

