Oprah Winfrey Announces Her First Pick For Apple-Backed Book Club

Oprah Winfrey made a guest appearance on CBS This Morning Monday to announce her pick for her re-activated book club: The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Her interview with Coates will stream on Apple TV+ when the subscription service launches on November 1, under the title Oprah’s Book Club. New episodes will appear every other month.

“It is one of the best books I have ever read in my entire life,” Winfrey said. “Right up there in the Top 5.” She said later that she wished that author Toni Morrison had lived long enough to read The Water Dancer. “I think she would be so proud.”

It is the first novel from Coates, author of non-fiction books including Between the World and Me and Letter to My Son. The Water Dancer is rooted in the story of slavery in America, charting the path of a young boy born into bondage on a plantation.

Winfrey appeared last March at an event teasing the Apple TV+ service. She highlighted the reach of the platform, which will go live on November 1 in more than 100 countries, amplified by the amount of Apple devices in the world. “They’re in a billion pockets, y’all,” Winfrey said.

Years ago, when Winfrey presided over a daily syndicated talk show and introduced her book club, the effect on book sales was dramatic.

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “It’s our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah’s Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.”