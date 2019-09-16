‘One Day At A Time’ Wins First Emmy For Netflix Post-Cancellation As It Gears Up For New Season On Pop

One Day At a Time got some sweet revenge Sunday night, winning its first Emmy Award six months after the multi-camera comedy was canceled by Netflix after three seasons. Coincidentally, the Emmy victory came just hours after co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett unveiled the filming dates for the resurrected series’ upcoming fourth season at its new home, CBS’ Pop TV.
The Latinx-themed reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear sitcom won for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, with Patricia Barnett taking home the prize. It was quite a nice recognition for the sitcom veteran, who won her first Emmy after eight nominations — five for Everybody Loves Raymond and three for One Day At a Time. She delivered the sole Emmy nomination for ODAAT in each of the last three years.
One Day At a Time contributed an Emmy win to Netflix’s tally, going 1-for-1 with its single Emmy nomination and faring better than several higher-profile and more hyped Netflix projects like Beyonce’s concert film Homecoming, which went 0-for-6.
The Emmy for the show’s final season on Netflix represents a nice validation for One Day At a Time as an awards contender. I had heard a lot of chatter that Netflix brass, which make many of their decisions based on algorithms, had projected that One Day At a Time was not likely to score major awards, so the streamer gave it very little support over the years, opting to put its awards budget behind other programs. A large part of ODAAT‘s modest For Your Consideration campaigns have been backed by the series’ studio, Sony Pictures TV.
ODAAT co-creator/executive producer Mike Royce, who also had worked with Barnett on Everybody Loves Raymond, was quick to congratulate her on Twitter Sunday night.
