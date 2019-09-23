Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Confirmed For China Release

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is slated to get a China release on October 25, we have confirmed.

The release will come soon after the country’s National Day holiday in the first week of October, a period when cinemas are often given over to local fare and patriotic content.

Set in 1960s LA against the backdrop of the Manson murders, the film charts the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie lead the all-star cast.

China’s Bona Film Group was a co-investor in the title, which has taken more than $300M global for Sony after debuting at Cannes.

Tarantino’s Django Unchained secured China distribution in 2013 but the movie was pulled shortly after release due to “technical reasons”. It is widely understood that authorities took issue with the film’s content, including nudity and violence. A heavily re-edited version was subsequently released but to little box office success.

It is unclear at this stage how much, if any, of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been cut for the China release.