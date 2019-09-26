‘On Becoming A God In Central Florida’ Renewed For Season 2 By Showtime

One month after its season 1 premiere, Showtime has ordered a second season of its critically acclaimed comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida, from Sony’s TriStar Television.

Created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and starring Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God is a darkly comedic story about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream. In addition to Dunst, the first season stars Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine.

“With such imaginative storytelling and an absolutely inspired lead performance, On Becoming A God In Central Florida has been a revelation,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “Kirsten, Esta, Robert, Matt and Charlie have crafted a wondrous blend of satirical light within the economic and emotional melancholy that confronts so many Americans. We couldn’t be happier that On Becoming A God is on Showtime, nor more eager to see what wild events await our ensemble in the downline of season two.”

Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, On Becoming A God In Central Florida follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Ditto).

Produced by Sony’s TriStar Television, the series is also executive produced by Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Esta Spalding, who also serves as showrunner, along with Dunst and Charlie McDowell.

Season 1 is currently airing on Sundays at 10 PM ET/PT on Showtime.