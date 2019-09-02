ABC’s College Football Kickoff Tackles ‘Big Brother’ In Sunday Ratings

ABC’s primetime college football season opener featuring No. 4-ranked Oklahoma against Houston drew a night-leading 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.34 million viewers, proving to be a worthy opponent to CBS’ Big Brother (0.9, 4.10M) on Sunday.

Big Brother dipped two-tenths compared with last week’s early numbers, touching a season low, though it did finish No. 2 overall in both the demo and total viewers, behind a repeat 60 Minutes in the latter metric. Last week, BB grew a tenth to a 1.2 in the finals also against football (an NFL preseason game on NBC), so we’ll see if that happens again.

The Oklahoma-Houston game meanwhile, a 49-31 win for the Sooners, topped each half-hour on the night from 7:30-11 PM ET.

Elsewhere, almost everyone else went with repeats owing to the three-day Labor Day holiday, an exception being Fox’s season finale of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (0.2, 620,000). The hybrid summers series was even in the demo with last week’s 9:30 PM episode, one of two that night after returning after two weeks off. This week’s numbers were consistent with the show’s full run.

Overall, ABC, which started its night a 7 PM with a its half-hour fall TV preview show (0.7, 3.55M), won the night in the demo and total viewers. CBS was No. 2 in both.